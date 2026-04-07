Adani in filing in New York court through lawyers, denies wrongdoing, says no investor losses in challenged bond issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:20 IST
Adani in filing in New York court through lawyers, denies wrongdoing, says no investor losses in challenged bond issue.
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Adani in filing in New York court through lawyers, denies wrongdoing, says no investor losses in challenged bond issue.
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