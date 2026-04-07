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Adani in filing in New York court through lawyers, denies wrongdoing, says no investor losses in challenged bond issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:20 IST
Adani in filing in New York court through lawyers, denies wrongdoing, says no investor losses in challenged bond issue.

Adani in filing in New York court through lawyers, denies wrongdoing, says no investor losses in challenged bond issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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