Left Menu

High Court Stands Firm on PhD Admission Fraud Case

The Allahabad High Court declined to dismiss an FIR against Priyanka Sengar, accused of defrauding Rs 22 lakh from an aspirant with false promises of a PhD degree and a professor's job. The court highlighted the need to penalize such moral transgressions to restore societal ethics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:18 IST
High Court Stands Firm on PhD Admission Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the FIR against Priyanka Sengar, accused of deceiving over Rs 22 lakh from Tanya Dixit by promising her a PhD degree and a teaching position. The court emphasized that fraudulent acts undermine societal morals and should not escape justice.

According to the FIR, lodged by Dixit in Kanpur, Sengar and her co-accused assured Dixit admission to a PhD program and a professor position based on false promises. The aspirant and her mother transferred the hefty amount to their accounts, only to later realize the PhD documents and job offer were forged.

The court highlighted society's misplaced belief that bribery can secure academic and professional success. It reiterated the importance of legitimate procedures in acquiring a PhD and teaching positions, calling for a thorough police investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Explosive Innings Powers RR to Dominance in Rain-Thwarted Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Explosive Innings Powers RR to Dominance in Rain-Thwarted...

 India
2
Bangladesh Cricket Board Turmoil: A Constitutional Crisis Unfolds

Bangladesh Cricket Board Turmoil: A Constitutional Crisis Unfolds

 Bangladesh
3
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines in Power-Packed IPL Thriller

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines in Power-Packed IPL Thriller

 India
4
Farmer Leader Arrest Sparks Controversy

Farmer Leader Arrest Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026