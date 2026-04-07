High Court Stands Firm on PhD Admission Fraud Case

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the FIR against Priyanka Sengar, accused of deceiving over Rs 22 lakh from Tanya Dixit by promising her a PhD degree and a teaching position. The court emphasized that fraudulent acts undermine societal morals and should not escape justice.

According to the FIR, lodged by Dixit in Kanpur, Sengar and her co-accused assured Dixit admission to a PhD program and a professor position based on false promises. The aspirant and her mother transferred the hefty amount to their accounts, only to later realize the PhD documents and job offer were forged.

The court highlighted society's misplaced belief that bribery can secure academic and professional success. It reiterated the importance of legitimate procedures in acquiring a PhD and teaching positions, calling for a thorough police investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)