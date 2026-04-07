Rain Halts India's Billie Jean King Cup Hopes as Adkar Slumps

Vaishnavi Adkar's debut in the Billie Jean King Cup took a rough turn as she succumbed to a straight-set defeat against Thailand's Aunchisa Chanta. The match at the DLTA Centre Court saw Adkar faltering with a series of unforced errors.

The game, which was delayed by over three hours due to inclement weather, witnessed Adkar ranked significantly higher than Chanta, fail to seize the moment. The rain added another layer of unpredictability, leaving India's fate hanging as Sahaja Yamlapalli's match was abruptly halted.

The drama is set to continue as Sahaja's game resumes the following day, ahead of a crucial fixture against New Zealand. The weather conditions proved challenging, with Sahaja struggling but determined as she squared off against Patcharin Cheapchandej.

(With inputs from agencies.)