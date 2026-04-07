Warburg Pincus and Lemon Tree: Forging a New Hospitality Era

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a proposal by private equity firm Warburg Pincus to acquire a significant stake in Fleur Hotels Ltd, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. The deal involves a 41.09% stake transfer and a Rs 960 crore investment.

This transaction, approved after Lemon Tree's January 2026 board decision, includes substantial internal restructuring within the Lemon Tree Hotels group through amalgamation and demerger strategies. The objective is to develop distinct platforms: one focused on asset-light hotel management, and the other on large-scale hotel ownership.

Founder Patanjali Govind Keswani will take on the role of Executive Chairman at Fleur Hotels, while Fleur will substantially expand its owned portfolio, signifying a renewed partnership with Warburg Pincus that echoes their successful collaboration in 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)