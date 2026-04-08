Left Menu

Japanese Investors Surge in Foreign Equity Amid Yen Decline

In March, Japanese investors made their largest foreign equity purchases in nearly a year, driven by a weakened yen and attractive equity pricing boosted by Middle East tensions. Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance indicates a net acquisition of 2.22 trillion yen in foreign equities. New NISA accounts significantly contributed to this trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:39 IST
Japanese Investors Surge in Foreign Equity Amid Yen Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese investors recorded their highest level of foreign equity purchases in March, spurred by the yen's depreciation and appealing equity valuations due to the Middle East conflict. The Ministry of Finance reported that Japanese investors net acquired foreign equities totaling 2.22 trillion yen ($14.04 billion), marking the highest purchase since April 2025.

Analysts from Barclays pointed to the influence of New NISA flows, a Japanese government program that promotes tax-free stock investments, aimed at converting household savings into stock market participation.

While investors also divested heavily in foreign bonds, a set of data reveals a net sell-off of 3.42 trillion yen worth of U.S. bonds in February, indicating a significant financial repositioning by Japanese investors amid a changing economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
TVK Chief Vijay's Fiery Rally Against DMK's 'Caretaker Government'

TVK Chief Vijay's Fiery Rally Against DMK's 'Caretaker Government'

 India
2
CAG Exposes Massive Account Backlog in Jammu and Kashmir PSUs and Autonomous Bodies

CAG Exposes Massive Account Backlog in Jammu and Kashmir PSUs and Autonomous...

 India
3
Investor Surge: Asia Markets Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Investor Surge: Asia Markets Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Global
4
European Markets Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

European Markets Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026