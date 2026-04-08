Japanese Investors Surge in Foreign Equity Amid Yen Decline

Japanese investors recorded their highest level of foreign equity purchases in March, spurred by the yen's depreciation and appealing equity valuations due to the Middle East conflict. The Ministry of Finance reported that Japanese investors net acquired foreign equities totaling 2.22 trillion yen ($14.04 billion), marking the highest purchase since April 2025.

Analysts from Barclays pointed to the influence of New NISA flows, a Japanese government program that promotes tax-free stock investments, aimed at converting household savings into stock market participation.

While investors also divested heavily in foreign bonds, a set of data reveals a net sell-off of 3.42 trillion yen worth of U.S. bonds in February, indicating a significant financial repositioning by Japanese investors amid a changing economic landscape.