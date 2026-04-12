Sunetra Pawar Promises to Uphold Ajit Pawar's Legacy Ahead of By-Election
Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and widow of Ajit Pawar, vows to carry forward her late husband's legacy. Launching her Baramati by-election campaign, she stresses her commitment to continue Ajit Pawar's work, particularly in social service and addressing water scarcity.
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In a determined bid to carry forward her late husband's rich legacy, Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, has formally launched her campaign for the Baramati assembly by-election. Speaking to supporters, Pawar emphasized that her capabilities should not be undermined due to her gender.
The campaign, coming after the tragic passing of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, saw Sunetra Pawar seeking divine blessings at Kanheri village's Lord Hanuman temple. She pledged to address pressing issues, including the water scarcity afflicting 33 villages in Baramati, a cause central to her late husband's mission.
With the support of Baramati's residents, Pawar also highlighted Ajit Pawar's dedication to social justice, particularly the rights of women through measures like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial aid initiative. As voting approaches on April 23, she remains focused on continuing the developmental works her husband began.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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