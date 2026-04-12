Geordin Hill-Lewis: Leading South Africa's Democratic Alliance to New Heights

In a pivotal move, South Africa's Democratic Alliance elected Geordin Hill-Lewis as their new leader at the federal congress in Johannesburg, underscoring the party's strategic alliance with the African National Congress.

As Cape Town's current mayor, Hill-Lewis steps into his role aiming to navigate the complexities of coalition governance, especially as opposition parties gain traction and the ANC grapples with dwindling support.

Hill-Lewis emphasized the party's ambition to lead future national governance while negotiating ideological differences on key policies such as affirmative action and land restitution, crucial to maintaining their coalition's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)