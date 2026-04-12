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Geordin Hill-Lewis: Leading South Africa's Democratic Alliance to New Heights

Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected as the new leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance, solidifying a coalition with the African National Congress while aiming to lead the national government in future elections. His leadership comes amidst rising opposition support and outlines the party's intentions to govern effectively and focus on national leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:28 IST
Geordin Hill-Lewis: Leading South Africa's Democratic Alliance to New Heights
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a pivotal move, South Africa's Democratic Alliance elected Geordin Hill-Lewis as their new leader at the federal congress in Johannesburg, underscoring the party's strategic alliance with the African National Congress.

As Cape Town's current mayor, Hill-Lewis steps into his role aiming to navigate the complexities of coalition governance, especially as opposition parties gain traction and the ANC grapples with dwindling support.

Hill-Lewis emphasized the party's ambition to lead future national governance while negotiating ideological differences on key policies such as affirmative action and land restitution, crucial to maintaining their coalition's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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