Left Menu

Health Industry Shake-Up: From Celebrity Backed Supplements to Genetic Drug Responses and Legal Verdicts

Major health news highlights include AG1 potentially exploring a sale, linking genetic variations to the efficacy of GLP-1 drugs, FDA's refusal to approve Replimune's skin cancer treatment, and a jury ordering Abbott to pay $70 million over preterm infant formula allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:31 IST
Health Industry Shake-Up: From Celebrity Backed Supplements to Genetic Drug Responses and Legal Verdicts

The health sector sees dynamic shifts with AG1, a prominent supplement brand with celebrity backers like Hugh Jackman, eyeing potential sale options, which could value the company at over $2 billion.

In other developments, 23AndMe's study links genetic variants to the efficacy and side effects of GLP-1 drugs, impacting weight-loss outcomes.

Meanwhile, the FDA's denial of Replimune's melanoma drug approval highlights ongoing challenges in drug approval, as Abbott faces a $70 million jury verdict over preterm infant formula risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

 India
2
Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

 India
3
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entit...

 India
4
Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026