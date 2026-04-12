Health Industry Shake-Up: From Celebrity Backed Supplements to Genetic Drug Responses and Legal Verdicts

The health sector sees dynamic shifts with AG1, a prominent supplement brand with celebrity backers like Hugh Jackman, eyeing potential sale options, which could value the company at over $2 billion.

In other developments, 23AndMe's study links genetic variants to the efficacy and side effects of GLP-1 drugs, impacting weight-loss outcomes.

Meanwhile, the FDA's denial of Replimune's melanoma drug approval highlights ongoing challenges in drug approval, as Abbott faces a $70 million jury verdict over preterm infant formula risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)