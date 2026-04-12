Health Industry Shake-Up: From Celebrity Backed Supplements to Genetic Drug Responses and Legal Verdicts
Major health news highlights include AG1 potentially exploring a sale, linking genetic variations to the efficacy of GLP-1 drugs, FDA's refusal to approve Replimune's skin cancer treatment, and a jury ordering Abbott to pay $70 million over preterm infant formula allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:31 IST
The health sector sees dynamic shifts with AG1, a prominent supplement brand with celebrity backers like Hugh Jackman, eyeing potential sale options, which could value the company at over $2 billion.
In other developments, 23AndMe's study links genetic variants to the efficacy and side effects of GLP-1 drugs, impacting weight-loss outcomes.
Meanwhile, the FDA's denial of Replimune's melanoma drug approval highlights ongoing challenges in drug approval, as Abbott faces a $70 million jury verdict over preterm infant formula risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)