Left Menu

Tragic Night on Telangana Roads: Five Lives Lost in Two Accidents

Two separate road accidents in Telangana claimed five lives, including two engineering students and three motorcycle riders. A car accident in Hastinapuram led to two deaths and one serious injury, while Kamareddy saw three men perish after colliding with a negligently parked lorry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:02 IST
Tragic Night on Telangana Roads: Five Lives Lost in Two Accidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five individuals lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Telangana, according to local police reports. Late on Tuesday night in Hastinapuram, a car, allegedly driven under the influence, fatally struck two engineering students on a motorcycle and severely injured a pedestrian.

In Kamareddy district, a separate accident claimed the lives of three men when their motorcycle collided with a poorly parked lorry. The crash occurred at night, obstructing the riders' view and causing the fatal incident. Emergency services reported that one died instantly, while the remaining two succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Authorities have arrested the driver involved in the Hastinapuram incident and are investigating the conditions leading to both tragic events. These accidents highlight ongoing concerns about road safety and negligence on Telangana's roads.

TRENDING

1
TVK Chief Vijay's Fiery Rally Against DMK's 'Caretaker Government'

TVK Chief Vijay's Fiery Rally Against DMK's 'Caretaker Government'

 India
2
CAG Exposes Massive Account Backlog in Jammu and Kashmir PSUs and Autonomous Bodies

CAG Exposes Massive Account Backlog in Jammu and Kashmir PSUs and Autonomous...

 India
3
Investor Surge: Asia Markets Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Investor Surge: Asia Markets Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Global
4
European Markets Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

European Markets Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026