Tragic Night on Telangana Roads: Five Lives Lost in Two Accidents

Five individuals lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Telangana, according to local police reports. Late on Tuesday night in Hastinapuram, a car, allegedly driven under the influence, fatally struck two engineering students on a motorcycle and severely injured a pedestrian.

In Kamareddy district, a separate accident claimed the lives of three men when their motorcycle collided with a poorly parked lorry. The crash occurred at night, obstructing the riders' view and causing the fatal incident. Emergency services reported that one died instantly, while the remaining two succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Authorities have arrested the driver involved in the Hastinapuram incident and are investigating the conditions leading to both tragic events. These accidents highlight ongoing concerns about road safety and negligence on Telangana's roads.