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Kanimozhi Somu Slams Women's Reservation Bill as a 'Political Gimmick'

DMK leader Kanimozhi Somu criticized the Women's Reservation Bill, labeling it a 'political gimmick' and a mere spectacle. She asserted that the BJP can't gain power in Tamil Nadu against the Dravidian ideology. Somu accused the BJP of using the bill for vote-bank politics ahead of the 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:56 IST
Kanimozhi Somu Slams Women's Reservation Bill as a 'Political Gimmick'
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  • India

DMK leader Kanimozhi Somu has dismissed the Women's Reservation Bill as a 'political gimmick' and accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating late-night sessions as mere spectacles, intended for political gain. 'The BJP will never capture Tamil Nadu as long as Dravidian ideology prevails,' she stated.

Somu claimed the BJP used legislative delay during the UPA era as vote-bank politics, asserting the bill's passage now aims to boost the BJP's electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 parliamentary and state elections. The bill, passed unanimously in the Rajya Sabha, seeks significant amendments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, emphasized that the Women's Reservation Act aspires to empower millions of Indian women. The act would amend parliamentary procedures from 2029, increasing Lok Sabha seats, reserving 273 for women. Meanwhile, Somu criticized AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami on various state issues and reaffirmed DMK's alleged impending victory in the 2026 elections.

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