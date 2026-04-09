Argentina Passes Controversial Mining Reform in Glacier Regions

Argentine legislators have sanctioned a contentious reform favoring mining investment in glacier areas, stirring environmental and scientific opposition. Enacted by President Milei's administration, the reform allows provinces to dictate their own glacier protection standards, sparking fears about the safety of critical water reserves.

The law, achieved with a 137-111 vote, aims to yield $165 billion in exports by 2035 and create numerous jobs, yet opponents criticize the restricted public discourse. This pivot could redefine Argentina's role in supplying copper and lithium essential for the energy transition.

While government officials assert that economic advancement and environmental preservation can coexist, scientists and activists warn about prioritizing financial interests over safeguarding natural reserves. Despite this, the government continues to provide incentives to attract major mining corporations, a move confronted by environmental advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)