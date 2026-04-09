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Return of a Tennis Star: Holger Rune's Comeback at Hamburg Open

Holger Rune, a three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, is set to make his comeback at the Hamburg Open after undergoing Achilles surgery. The 22-year-old was injured during the Stockholm Open but climbed into the top 10 world rankings. The tournament starts May 16, featuring top players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:55 IST
Return of a Tennis Star: Holger Rune's Comeback at Hamburg Open
Holger Rune

Tennis star Holger Rune, renowned for reaching the quarter-finals in three Grand Slams, is making a highly anticipated return at the Hamburg Open next month following Achilles surgery, as confirmed by tournament organizers on Thursday.

Rune encountered a setback with a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture during the Stockholm Open semi-finals, where he was leading against Ugo Humbert. Despite the injury, Rune remarkably ascended into the world's top 10 rankings, though missing out on his second title this year. 'The hard work starts in Hamburg. I can't wait to be back on clay at the Bitpanda Hamburg Open and to finally experience the atmosphere on site again after such a long break,' the 22-year-old Dane expressed in a statement.

The Hamburg Open, commencing on May 16, promises an exciting lineup, including Germany's world number three, Alexander Zverev, ensuring a competitive field, according to the organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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