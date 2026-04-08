Crack on Crucial Bridge Disrupts Traffic in Madhya Pradesh

A significant crack has forced the closure of a vital bridge over the Bihad river in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, affecting traffic to Uttar Pradesh.

Official reports confirm that heavy vehicles now detour via the Maihar-Satna-Chitrakoot route as repairs commence on the two-decade-old structure.

The closure has caused considerable traffic congestion on National Highway-30, with law enforcement managing the resulting gridlock as signs guide motorists through alternate routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)