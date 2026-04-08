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Crack on Crucial Bridge Disrupts Traffic in Madhya Pradesh

A key bridge over the Bihad river in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has been closed for heavy vehicles due to a crack. Traffic bound for Uttar Pradesh is being diverted. Repairs are underway, yet the closure has led to significant traffic congestion on National Highway-30 near Maihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:21 IST
Crack on Crucial Bridge Disrupts Traffic in Madhya Pradesh
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A significant crack has forced the closure of a vital bridge over the Bihad river in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, affecting traffic to Uttar Pradesh.

Official reports confirm that heavy vehicles now detour via the Maihar-Satna-Chitrakoot route as repairs commence on the two-decade-old structure.

The closure has caused considerable traffic congestion on National Highway-30, with law enforcement managing the resulting gridlock as signs guide motorists through alternate routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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