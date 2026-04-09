Roberto Velasco: Leading Mexico's Foreign Ministry at Crucial Trade Junction
Roberto Velasco has been confirmed by Mexico's Senate as the new Foreign Minister, taking on the role during a critical period for regional trade. Velasco, previously undersecretary for North America, replaces Juan Ramon de la Fuente and will navigate USMCA reviews with the U.S. and Canada.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 01:05 IST
Mexico's Senate has confirmed Roberto Velasco as the nation's new Foreign Minister, an appointment arriving at a critical juncture for regional trade agreements.
Velasco, formerly the undersecretary for North America, was chosen by President Claudia Sheinbaum last week after Juan Ramon de la Fuente resigned for health reasons.
His previous experience managing diplomatic relations with the United States and Canada positions Velasco as a key player in the ongoing review of the USMCA trade pact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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