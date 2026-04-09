Justice Served: 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced in Matthew Perry Overdose Case

A Los Angeles federal court sentenced Jayvee Sangha, labeled the 'Ketamine Queen,' to 15 years in prison for her role in the overdose death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. Sangha admitted to running a drug 'stash house' and supplying the ketamine that led to Perry's death in 2023.

Despite pleas for leniency citing her personal struggles with substance abuse, U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Garnett ruled against reducing her sentence. Sangha's actions reportedly continued for months after Perry's demise, reflecting a lack of immediate remorse, according to the judge.

Perry was battling substance abuse issues over the years, frequently turning to drugs like ketamine for relief. His untimely death marked a tragic end to his attempts at recovery. Sangha's sentencing follows those of other involved parties, including two doctors and a personal assistant.