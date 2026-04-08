VinFast: Driving Vietnam's Electric Vehicle Revolution

In Vietnam, electric vehicles (EVs) have evolved from a niche trend to a mainstream reality, primarily driven by VinFast's aggressive innovation and infrastructure development. The company, launched in 2017 by billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng, plays a pivotal role in making electric mobility accessible and practical, not only in Vietnam but also in expanding global markets.

VinFast has successfully woven an extensive charging network throughout Vietnam, allowing EV owners convenient access to power and significantly lowering operating costs. This strategic move, including free charging at V-Green stations until 2029, encourages widespread adoption of EVs, which already outperform internal combustion engines in terms of reliability and maintenance.

As VinFast eyes international expansion, it replicates its successful Vietnamese model in India. With a massive production facility in Tamil Nadu and a burgeoning network of dealerships and charging points, VinFast aims to secure a strong presence. Its ecosystem-centric approach ensures seamless integration of production, sales, financing, and aftersales services, empowering its move into new markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)