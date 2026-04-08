Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Mining with New Regulations

In a decisive move to curb illegal mining, the Maharashtra government has empowered district collectors to issue permissions for small-scale excavations.

This initiative, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, comes amid widespread concerns about unauthorized mining practices and aims to enhance transparency in the process.

The government has introduced digital tracking and strict penalties to address these issues, promising a more regulated approach to mining operations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)