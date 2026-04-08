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Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Mining with New Regulations

The Maharashtra government has empowered district collectors to grant mining permissions for small-scale excavations to combat illegal mining and improve transparency. This shift from the tehsil level aims to address corruption and irregularities. New measures include digital tracking and strict penalties for unauthorized activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:09 IST
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Mining with New Regulations
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  • India

In a decisive move to curb illegal mining, the Maharashtra government has empowered district collectors to issue permissions for small-scale excavations.

This initiative, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, comes amid widespread concerns about unauthorized mining practices and aims to enhance transparency in the process.

The government has introduced digital tracking and strict penalties to address these issues, promising a more regulated approach to mining operations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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