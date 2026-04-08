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Zoram People's Movement Vows 'Clean Governance' in Aizawl Municipal Corporation

In a bid for control of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has pledged transparent governance and responsible financial management. Criticizing the former administration for favoritism, ZPM leaders promise legal implementation of development projects and proper fund utilization, signaling an increase in public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:07 IST
Zoram People's Movement Vows 'Clean Governance' in Aizawl Municipal Corporation
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In a bold move ahead of the civic polls, Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has promised a wave of 'clean governance' for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation scheduled for April 21. Speaking at several rallies, ZPM leaders launched a scathing attack on the prior Mizo National Front (MNF) government, accusing it of converting the municipal body into a patronage network.

Revenue Minister B. Lalchhanzova criticized the MNF for reducing the AMC to a 'contract distribution centre,' vowing that a ZPM-led corporation would prioritize transparency in financial management. This includes empowering ward committees to legally implement development projects and ensuring the transparent use of AMC funds.

In line with this agenda, Forest Minister Lalthansanga highlighted a positive shift in public sentiment due to the honest use of state funds under the ZPM's watch. With timely payment of power bills securing over Rs 700 crore in rebates, both ZPM, MNF, and Congress have fielded 19 candidates each for the elections, while the BJP has nominated 11. Vote counting will occur on April 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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