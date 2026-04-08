Global Leaders Applaud US-Iran Ceasefire as a Path to Peace

World leaders have voiced their approval for a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, emphasizing its potential to pave the way for enduring peace in a conflict-marked region. The accord, which includes the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz for maritime traffic, has elicited praise from officials in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and beyond.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lauded the decision, urging all parties involved to strive for long-term resolution. Engaging in diplomatic dialogue, various nations such as Pakistan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia played pivotal roles in mediating the ceasefire agreement. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the measure as a necessary step towards concluding the hostilities in West Asia.

Despite global optimism, leaders underscore the importance of adhering to the ceasefire's terms to avoid further escalation. European and Middle Eastern states alike express gratitude for diplomatic interventions and stress the need for continued peaceful negotiations to resolve this critical international conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)