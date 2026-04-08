Fatal Strikes Surge Across Lebanon

An official from Lebanon's health ministry revealed to Reuters that Israel's recent strikes across Lebanon resulted in the deaths of 89 individuals and injuries to 700 others. The devastating toll includes 12 medics, who were killed while serving in southern Lebanon.

The attacks have escalated tensions in the region, sparking concerns over the increasing violence and its repercussions on the civilian population and healthcare workers.

As international attention turns to this ongoing conflict, the loss of medical personnel further strains Lebanon's capacity to handle the crisis, posing significant challenges for humanitarian response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)