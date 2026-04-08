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Fatal Strikes Surge Across Lebanon

Israel's strikes in Lebanon have resulted in 89 deaths and 700 injuries, including the death of 12 medics in the southern region. A spokesperson from Lebanon's health ministry provided these figures amidst increasing violence and its devastating impact on the nation's health infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:07 IST
Fatal Strikes Surge Across Lebanon
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An official from Lebanon's health ministry revealed to Reuters that Israel's recent strikes across Lebanon resulted in the deaths of 89 individuals and injuries to 700 others. The devastating toll includes 12 medics, who were killed while serving in southern Lebanon.

The attacks have escalated tensions in the region, sparking concerns over the increasing violence and its repercussions on the civilian population and healthcare workers.

As international attention turns to this ongoing conflict, the loss of medical personnel further strains Lebanon's capacity to handle the crisis, posing significant challenges for humanitarian response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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