Collision Chaos: Bus and Lorry Crash Near Gurupura

Nine people sustained injuries when a bus and a lorry collided near Gurupura, according to local police reports on Wednesday. The incident unfolded near Bhami School and is believed to have been caused by the lorry driver's negligence.

The bus, en route from Mangaluru to Moodbidri, faced the lorry coming from the opposite direction. Seven passengers, alongside the drivers of both vehicles, were injured and admitted to hospital facilities, bringing the injury count to nine.

The crash led to extensive damage to both vehicles. Legal proceedings have commenced as a case was filed at the Bajpe police station, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)