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Collision Chaos: Bus and Lorry Crash Near Gurupura

Nine individuals were injured in a collision between a bus and a lorry near Gurupura. The mishap, attributed to the lorry driver's negligence, involved passengers being hospitalized. The vehicles sustained heavy damage, and authorities are conducting an investigation as a case has been filed at Bajpe police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:48 IST
Collision Chaos: Bus and Lorry Crash Near Gurupura
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Nine people sustained injuries when a bus and a lorry collided near Gurupura, according to local police reports on Wednesday. The incident unfolded near Bhami School and is believed to have been caused by the lorry driver's negligence.

The bus, en route from Mangaluru to Moodbidri, faced the lorry coming from the opposite direction. Seven passengers, alongside the drivers of both vehicles, were injured and admitted to hospital facilities, bringing the injury count to nine.

The crash led to extensive damage to both vehicles. Legal proceedings have commenced as a case was filed at the Bajpe police station, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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