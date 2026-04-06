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Arson Attempt in Delhi Sparks Police Investigation

Delhi Police have launched an investigation following an attempted arson at a residential property in Adarsh Nagar. CCTV footage identified two suspects, suggesting the act was deliberate. No injuries were reported, but a case for endangering life and property has been registered, and efforts to apprehend suspects are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:59 IST
Arson Attempt in Delhi Sparks Police Investigation
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The Delhi Police have initiated a probe after an attempted arson was reported at a residence in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, authorities stated on Tuesday. Thankfully, there were no injuries in the incident.

The incident came to light on April 5 when police received reports about a house being set on fire. Preliminary inquiries included scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area, revealing two individuals involved in the deliberate act, indicating it was a premeditated attempt to cause damage, according to a senior official.

A case has been registered based on statements from witnesses and technical evidence, citing grievous damage and the endangerment of life and property through fire. Senior officers have formed teams to identify and arrest the culprits involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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