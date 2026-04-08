Left Menu

India-US Trade Facilitation Portal: A Boost Towards $500 Billion Goal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal encourages businesses in India and the US to utilize the newly launched India-US trade facilitation portal. The initiative, spearheaded by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, aims at propelling bilateral trade towards the ambitious $500 billion mark, offering vast opportunities across a myriad of sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:53 IST
India-US Trade Facilitation Portal: A Boost Towards $500 Billion Goal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is taking a significant step to enhance its trade relations with the United States through the launch of the India-US trade facilitation portal. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a video message, emphasized the importance of this portal, urging exporters and businesses from both nations to actively engage with it.

The portal aims to serve as a pivotal channel, accelerating India's bilateral trade with the US, an arena projected to hit a substantial target of $500 billion. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri inaugurated the platform during his visit to the US, underscoring its role in opening avenues for diverse industries, from agriculture and jewelry to software and pharmaceuticals.

Present at the virtual launch was India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, alongside officials and trade representatives who concurred that this tool could become a major engine driving the economic cooperation between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Iranian state media reports, according to AP.

Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, ...

 Global
2
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Italy Confronts Israel Over Peacekeeper Incident

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Italy Confronts Israel Over Peacekeeper Inci...

 Global
3
DUAC Denies Approval for RML Hospital Expansion Over Parking and Discrepancy Issues

DUAC Denies Approval for RML Hospital Expansion Over Parking and Discrepancy...

 India
4
Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Horticulture in Jammu and Kashmir

Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Horticulture in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026