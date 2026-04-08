India-US Trade Facilitation Portal: A Boost Towards $500 Billion Goal

India is taking a significant step to enhance its trade relations with the United States through the launch of the India-US trade facilitation portal. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a video message, emphasized the importance of this portal, urging exporters and businesses from both nations to actively engage with it.

The portal aims to serve as a pivotal channel, accelerating India's bilateral trade with the US, an arena projected to hit a substantial target of $500 billion. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri inaugurated the platform during his visit to the US, underscoring its role in opening avenues for diverse industries, from agriculture and jewelry to software and pharmaceuticals.

Present at the virtual launch was India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, alongside officials and trade representatives who concurred that this tool could become a major engine driving the economic cooperation between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)