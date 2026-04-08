Tragic Capsizing on Lake Kivu: Congo's Transport Dilemma

A tragic boat accident occurred on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo, leaving at least 21 people missing, according to local authorities as of Wednesday. The vessel was en route to Makengere after departing from a market town on Tuesday when it capsized.

Despite 23 passengers surviving the mishap, the exact number of individuals onboard remains unclear. Efforts to locate the missing are ongoing as officials investigate the root cause of the disaster. Many such incidents plague the region due to overcrowded and dilapidated boats.

Owing to insecurity, which blocks major routes, and poor roads, reliance on water transport is inevitable for Congo's population. Provincial deputy Koko Chirimwami Akeem urged governmental intervention to address this recurring issue. 'Pending the restoration of peace, we urge the central and provincial governments to become more involved in order to find a lasting solution to this situation,' he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)