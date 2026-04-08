Close Call: Landslide Causes Bus to Teeter on Edge in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, a state transport bus narrowly avoided a catastrophic accident when a section of road subsided due to recent landslide activity. The incident occurred on the Kugti-Bharmour road and involved a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which was carrying 20 passengers.

As the HRTC bus navigated through the landslide-stricken area, the road sank beneath it, causing one of its front tires to slide dangerously over the edge, leaving the vehicle partially suspended. This triggered a wave of panic among both passengers and local residents who witnessed the precarious situation.

Quick action by authorities involved the deployment of a JCB machine, which successfully pulled the bus back to safety. Local officials reassured the public that no injuries were reported, highlighting the immediate response and diligence of the rescue team.

(With inputs from agencies.)