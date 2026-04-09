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The Big Oak Tree: Golf's Unofficial Nerve Center at Augusta

Since the 1850s, the Big Oak Tree at Augusta National Golf Club has been the heart of Masters week. More than just a tree, it serves as a social and business hub for past champions, executives, celebrities, and dealmakers, providing a picturesque spot for networking and forming lasting partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:29 IST
The Big Oak Tree: Golf's Unofficial Nerve Center at Augusta

Standing tall since the 1850s, the Big Oak Tree at Augusta National Golf Club transforms into a vibrant hub of activity during Masters week every April.

Located between the clubhouse and the first tee, it is the epicenter where champions, executives, celebrities, and dealmakers converge to network and reminisce.

Beyond its social appeal, the tree offers a unique commercial opportunity, providing a picturesque setting for the golf business community to kickstart their annual deal-making.

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