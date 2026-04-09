Augusta Set for a Thrilling Masters Amidst Fast Greens and Dry Weather

The Masters, hosted at Augusta National, is anticipated to witness challenging play due to expected dry weather and fast greens. Players are preparing for these conditions as they brace for an intense contest. The world's top golfers report that such conditions can dramatically influence gameplay, requiring strategic precision and caution.

Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked world number one, remarked on the reliability of this year's weather forecast, predicting firm and fast greens that will test every player. He applauded Augusta's condition following minor weather challenges, emphasizing that quick greens could amplify the difficulty of the course, pushing the competitors to the limit.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau spoke on the importance of strategic play, suggesting that players may need to aim for safer zones on the greens, which might lead to more challenging but strategically sound putts. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley praised the exceptional preparation of the course, ensuring it's ready for the Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)