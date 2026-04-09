Fed Faces Crossroads Amid Inflation and Middle East Tensions

During the recent Federal Reserve meeting, a growing number of policymakers suggested potential interest rate hikes to tackle persistent inflation, fueled by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The meeting minutes revealed concerns about sustained inflation above the Fed's 2% target, particularly with the conflict escalating oil prices.

By March, the impact of the war had become more evident, with many officials worried about prolonged high inflation. Major stock indexes remained optimistic following the meeting, expecting a resolution to the Iran conflict, while rate futures traders adjusted their expectations slightly, anticipating minimal rate hikes by the Fed later this year.

Despite the inflationary threat, several participants still saw rate cuts as plausible, given the potential economic damage from a prolonged Middle East crisis. This conflict could worsen labor market conditions, leading to additional rate cuts. The meeting underscored how the Middle East crisis burdened the Fed with conflicting priorities between curbing inflation and maintaining employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)