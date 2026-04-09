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Gujarat Titans Edge Out Delhi Capitals in Heart-Stopping IPL Clash

In an exhilarating IPL match, Gujarat Titans narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals by one run. Despite a valiant effort from David Miller, who returned after retiring hurt, Delhi fell just short in their chase. Gujarat's innings was bolstered by half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Washington Sundar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:18 IST
Gujarat Titans Edge Out Delhi Capitals in Heart-Stopping IPL Clash
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In a breathtaking IPL encounter, Gujarat Titans overcame Delhi Capitals by a mere one-run margin, surviving an intense late surge from David Miller.

Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 210-4, with contributions from Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Washington Sundar. Despite being injured, David Miller made a dramatic comeback, turning Delhi's chase into a thrilling finale.

Crucial moments occurred in the last over. With only two needed from two balls, Miller and Kuldeep Yadav's failed run attempt ended in a run-out by Jos Buttler. Gujarat prevailed, marking their first win this season.

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