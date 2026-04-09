Gujarat Titans Edge Out Delhi Capitals in Heart-Stopping IPL Clash

In a breathtaking IPL encounter, Gujarat Titans overcame Delhi Capitals by a mere one-run margin, surviving an intense late surge from David Miller.

Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 210-4, with contributions from Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Washington Sundar. Despite being injured, David Miller made a dramatic comeback, turning Delhi's chase into a thrilling finale.

Crucial moments occurred in the last over. With only two needed from two balls, Miller and Kuldeep Yadav's failed run attempt ended in a run-out by Jos Buttler. Gujarat prevailed, marking their first win this season.