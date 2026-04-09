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Crackdown in Andhra Pradesh: Bus Safety Violations Under Scrutiny

Andhra Pradesh's Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy spearheads a crackdown on bus safety violations after multiple accidents, leading to a vehicle seizure and several challans in Guntur district. Surprise inspections were conducted to enforce safety norms, improve transparency, and ensure passenger safety across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:18 IST
Crackdown in Andhra Pradesh: Bus Safety Violations Under Scrutiny
Transport Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to enhance passenger safety, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy has ordered strict measures against bus safety violations. This initiative follows a series of bus accidents that prompted urgent government intervention.

During surprise inspections at Khaza Toll Plaza, officials examined more than 20 buses in search of safety compliance issues. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of a vehicle due to improper documentation and safety standards, along with challans issued to 15 buses for various violations.

Minister Reddy emphasized the importance of stringent adherence to safety standards and compliance with transport regulations. The inspections aim to reduce accidents, improve transparency, and ensure safe travel for passengers statewide with sustained enforcement efforts planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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