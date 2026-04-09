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Alleged Video Sparks Controversy: TMC vs. Humayun Kabir

The Trinamool Congress shared a purported video of ex-party leader Humayun Kabir, alleging ties with BJP leaders. Kabir is accused of conspiring to unseat West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Kabir claims the video is AI-generated, intending to discredit him and warns of legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:24 IST
Alleged Video Sparks Controversy: TMC vs. Humayun Kabir
Humayun Kabir
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) ignited a storm of political allegations on Thursday by circulating a video purportedly featuring former party leader Humayun Kabir. In the clip, Kabir allegedly boasts of his close ties with the BJP's opposition leader and Assam's Chief Minister, demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the claims.

During a press conference, the TMC highlighted Kabir's purported statements that he is willing to go to great lengths to dethrone West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP slammed the TMC for what they termed as 'cheap theatrics' and maintained that they always rely on the public's mandate.

Kabir defended himself, asserting that the video was fabricated via artificial intelligence. He accused the TMC of trying to defame him to gain minority votes and threatened legal repercussions if proof wasn't presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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