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Controversial Cancellation: ECI and BJP Accused in Goa Bypoll Saga

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that the cancellation of the Ponda assembly bypoll in Goa is a result of political collusion between the Election Commission of India and the BJP. This followed a Bombay High Court ruling that quashed the bypoll notification, citing the nearing expiration of the legislative term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:25 IST
Controversial Cancellation: ECI and BJP Accused in Goa Bypoll Saga
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Election Commission of India of conspiring with the BJP to cancel the Ponda assembly bypoll in Goa. The cancellation followed a Bombay High Court decision quashing the Election Commission's notification due to violations of the Representation of the People Act.

The bypolls, which were set to occur on Thursday, were stopped just a day before, even though postal ballots had already been cast. Goa AAP President Valmiki Naik criticized the delay in announcing the bypoll date, questioning the impact of the absence of a legislative representative for an extended period.

The controversy also involved Goa's Advocate General, who supported the petitioners seeking the election's cancellation. The bypoll was prompted by the death of BJP MLA Ravi Naik last October, and the decision not to proceed has stirred political debates across the state.

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