TCS Reports Strong Q4 Profits Amid AI Advances and Workforce Adjustments
TCS, India's largest IT services company, announced a 12.22% rise in net profits for the March quarter, reaching Rs 13,718 crore. This includes new strategic AI avenues and a resurgence in employment figures to 5,84,519 employees. Revenue also saw significant growth with major new deals signed globally.
- Country:
- India
TCS, the largest IT services firm in India, reported a remarkable 12.22% increase in net profits for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 13,718 crore. This profit surge comes against a backdrop of changes in the technology landscape and strategic investments in artificial intelligence (AI).
The Tata Group company saw its revenue from operations climb 9.64% to Rs 70,698 crore, reflecting a consistent upward trajectory. Meanwhile, TCS expanded its headcount, adding 2,356 jobs in the fourth quarter, marking a turnaround after job cuts in previous quarters, bringing the total number of employees to 5,84,519.
New deals worth USD 12 billion were secured, predominantly from North America. TCS is set to reinstate salary hikes and propose a Rs 31 per share dividend. With sustained customer confidence in technology investments, TCS continues to position itself strongly in the IT sector.
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- TCS
- IT services
- profit growth
- employment
- AI
- technology
- North America
- deals
- dividend
- salary hikes
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