Left Menu

Productive Talks: US and India Strengthen Trade Ties

US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor met with Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss advancing trade priorities in South and Central Asia. An Indian delegation is set to visit Washington later this month. The countries are working toward a USD 500 billion bilateral trade target and strengthening supply chain resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:26 IST
Productive Talks: US and India Strengthen Trade Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US Ambassador to India, Sergei Gor, engaged in strategic talks with Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, focusing on enhancing trade ties between the US and India.

Set against the backdrop of a newly launched India-US Trade Facilitation Portal, the discussions aim to advance trade priorities in South and Central Asia.

Both nations are committed to reaching a USD 500 billion bilateral trade target, with plans for an Indian delegation to visit Washington this month to further negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Metro's Driverless Expansion: Transforming Urban Transit

Delhi Metro's Driverless Expansion: Transforming Urban Transit

 India
2
Gujarat Titans Edge Out Delhi Capitals in IPL Thriller

Gujarat Titans Edge Out Delhi Capitals in IPL Thriller

 India
3
Assembly polls: Voting in Puducherry, its enclaves Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam ends.

Assembly polls: Voting in Puducherry, its enclaves Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam end...

 India
4
Turning Challenges into Opportunities: The Coastal State Success Story

Turning Challenges into Opportunities: The Coastal State Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026