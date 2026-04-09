Productive Talks: US and India Strengthen Trade Ties

US Ambassador to India, Sergei Gor, engaged in strategic talks with Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, focusing on enhancing trade ties between the US and India.

Set against the backdrop of a newly launched India-US Trade Facilitation Portal, the discussions aim to advance trade priorities in South and Central Asia.

Both nations are committed to reaching a USD 500 billion bilateral trade target, with plans for an Indian delegation to visit Washington this month to further negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)