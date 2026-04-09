Netanyahu's Political Trials Amidst Middle Eastern Turmoil
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes as Israel lifts the emergency due to its conflict with Iran. The trial, which began in 2020, has faced delays. While Netanyahu faces charges of bribery and fraud, his coalition's future is uncertain with upcoming elections.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial is set to resume following the lifting of a state of emergency due to conflict with Iran, according to a spokesperson for the Israeli courts.
The state of emergency was imposed after Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israel, following airstrikes by Israel and the U.S. on Iran aimed at curtailing its nuclear program and influence in the region. An agreed ceasefire has allowed normalcy to return, lifting closures on schools and workplaces.
Netanyahu, the first Israeli premier charged with a crime, faces allegations of bribery and fraud. His lengthy trial, started in 2020, has often been delayed due to his official engagements. Despite calls by Trump for his pardon, legal procedures are ongoing, with upcoming elections posing a challenge to his right-wing coalition.
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