Wow! Momo Aims for a Taste of Success with Aggressive Expansion Plans

Wow! Momo Foods, a leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain, announced its ambitious plan to open 150-200 new outlets in the 2026-27 financial year. This expansion will focus on tier II and III cities, aiming to leverage untapped market potential.

The company has experienced significant growth, opening 200 stores in FY26, marking its largest annual expansion. Currently, Wow! Momo Foods operates over 850 outlets across more than 90 cities, demonstrating robust execution capability and supply chain effectiveness.

Co-Founder and CEO Sagar Daryani highlighted the company's strategic initiatives, including technology investments and revenue targets of Rs 1,200 crore by 2027. Wow! Momo plans to strengthen its leadership in India's burgeoning QSR market with a diverse brand portfolio and multi-format strategies.