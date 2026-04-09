PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Marks Record 48.58% Revenue Growth with Aggressive Expansion

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited has announced a significant 48.58% surge in revenue for the fiscal year ending 2026, reaching ₹149.47 crore. The growth is attributed to an aggressive expansion strategy, having rolled out 32 new retail stores, bringing the total network to 126 locations across 65 cities in India.

This robust performance also features a promising 30.27% increase in quarterly revenue, showcasing the company's strong market position. With a diverse product range and a strategic focus on expansion, the company maintains a zero-debt financial model, preparing for further growth with plans to open an additional 20 stores in FY27.

Aditya Modak, Director at PNGS Gargi, emphasized confidence in maintaining momentum and taking advantage of the underpenetrated jewelry market, asserting that the brand is well-positioned to become the top choice for branded fashion jewelry in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)