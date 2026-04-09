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Protest Eruption in Manipur: Anguish and Defiance Amidst Curfew

Thousands defied curfew in Manipur, protesting against a bomb attack in Bishnupur that killed two children. Demonstrators clashed with security forces, leading to casualties and injuries. Efforts to engage with the Chief Minister were thwarted. Tensions rose as protests continued across multiple districts, inciting widespread unrest and violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:44 IST
Protest Eruption in Manipur: Anguish and Defiance Amidst Curfew
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  • India

Defying curfew, thousands took to the streets across five valley districts of Manipur, voicing their outrage over a bomb attack that tragically claimed the lives of two children in Bishnupur district. Demonstrators burnt tyres and clashed with security forces, demanding justice and the arrest of the culprits.

In a bid to amplify their demands, hundreds gathered under the banner of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation, marching towards the Chief Minister's office. Security forces halted their progress, but representatives were allowed to meet with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh to express their grievances.

The situation escalated further with violent confrontations erupting between protesters and security personnel, leading to deaths and multiple injuries. Despite arrests, the community remains tense, with incidents of protest persisting across Imphal and surrounding districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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