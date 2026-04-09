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Celebrating Ambedkar: Bhim Jyoti Utsav Lights Up Delhi

Delhi will host a series of events from April 10 to 14 to celebrate B R Ambedkar's 136th birth anniversary. Highlights include the Bhim Jyoti Utsav and a Constitution-themed festival with cultural programs, exhibitions, and workshops, aiming to promote constitutional awareness and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:44 IST
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bhim Jyoti Utsav Lights Up Delhi
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  • India

In honor of B R Ambedkar's 136th birth anniversary, Delhi is set to host a variety of commemorative events next month, according to Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh. Taking place from April 10 to 14, the celebration will feature the 'Bhim Jyoti Utsav' near India Gate, which includes a special gallery dedicated to Ambedkar's life and achievements.

Singh announced a lineup of cultural programs, theatrical performances, walkathons, and exhibitions aimed at raising awareness about Ambedkar's contributions and the Indian Constitution. The events are designed to reach a broad audience, with particular emphasis on engaging youth and students through workshops, quiz competitions, and art displays.

The festival will also offer resources on welfare schemes, skill development, and support for persons with disabilities. As part of the campaign, an interactive digital wall will depict key moments in Ambedkar's life and the Constitution's formation. Singh emphasized the initiative's role in promoting social harmony and national unity, urging widespread public participation.

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