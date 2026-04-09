Chief Minister Engages with Key Delegations on Legal and Educational Reforms

On Thursday, a delegation from the Bar Association Theog, led by Chairman B.S. Kashyap, met Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to discuss pressing legal matters affecting their community. They highlighted various issues and sought governmental support to address the professional needs of their members.

The Chief Minister promised a sympathetic review of their genuine demands, emphasizing the state's consideration towards legal professionals' concerns. Similarly, another delegation, representing the Himachal Pradesh Computer Teachers' Association, led by President Suman Thakur, met the Chief Minister at his residence, Oak Over, to address challenges faced by computer teachers in the region.

During the meeting, a memorandum was submitted, urging the government to create a policy for the regularization and support of computer teachers. The Chief Minister reassured them of evaluating their plea sympathetically. Among the delegation were key figures, including Mandi District President Ramesh Thakur and Una District President Hardev Singh.