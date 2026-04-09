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Chief Minister Engages with Key Delegations on Legal and Educational Reforms

The Bar Association Theog and the Himachal Pradesh Computer Teachers' Association met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to discuss pressing issues and demands. The Chief Minister assured both delegations that their concerns would be considered sympathetically and with an intent to formulate supportive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:48 IST
Chief Minister Engages with Key Delegations on Legal and Educational Reforms
Delegation of the Bar Association Theog meets Himacha CM Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Thursday, a delegation from the Bar Association Theog, led by Chairman B.S. Kashyap, met Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to discuss pressing legal matters affecting their community. They highlighted various issues and sought governmental support to address the professional needs of their members.

The Chief Minister promised a sympathetic review of their genuine demands, emphasizing the state's consideration towards legal professionals' concerns. Similarly, another delegation, representing the Himachal Pradesh Computer Teachers' Association, led by President Suman Thakur, met the Chief Minister at his residence, Oak Over, to address challenges faced by computer teachers in the region.

During the meeting, a memorandum was submitted, urging the government to create a policy for the regularization and support of computer teachers. The Chief Minister reassured them of evaluating their plea sympathetically. Among the delegation were key figures, including Mandi District President Ramesh Thakur and Una District President Hardev Singh.

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