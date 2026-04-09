Dubai Implements Economic Reforms to Boost Business Resilience

Dubai's Integrated Economic Zones authority announced a comprehensive series of economic measures designed to fortify business resilience, as reported by the Dubai media office on Thursday.

The measures will impact all companies within DIEZ's designated zones: Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity. They include initiatives like rental stability during renewals, flexible monthly payment options, and the waiver of installment fees.

Additionally, a selection of administrative fees will be waived, and specific service fees deferred, along with the removal of penalties for late license renewals.

(With inputs from agencies.)