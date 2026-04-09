Dubai Implements Economic Reforms to Boost Business Resilience
Dubai's Integrated Economic Zones authority has unveiled a set of measures aimed at enhancing business resilience. These measures include rental stability, flexible payment plans, and waived administrative fees across all companies in Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:52 IST
Dubai's Integrated Economic Zones authority announced a comprehensive series of economic measures designed to fortify business resilience, as reported by the Dubai media office on Thursday.
The measures will impact all companies within DIEZ's designated zones: Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity. They include initiatives like rental stability during renewals, flexible monthly payment options, and the waiver of installment fees.
Additionally, a selection of administrative fees will be waived, and specific service fees deferred, along with the removal of penalties for late license renewals.
(With inputs from agencies.)