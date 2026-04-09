Egypt Seeks Early EU Funding Disbursement

Egypt is actively negotiating with the European Union to advance the disbursement of an EU support tranche, aiming to shift the release from year-end to mid-year, as disclosed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at a press briefing on Thursday.

The European Union has committed a considerable funding package to Egypt, amounting to 7.4 billion euros (approximately $8.1 billion) for the year 2024.

This package comprises a significant portion of five billion euros in concessional loans, highlighting the EU's financial support towards Egypt's economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)