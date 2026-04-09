Left Menu

Egypt Seeks Early EU Funding Disbursement

Egypt is negotiating with the European Union to expedite the release of an EU financial support tranche to mid-year instead of year-end. The EU has earmarked a 7.4 billion euro funding package for Egypt in 2024, including five billion euros in concessional loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:32 IST
Egypt Seeks Early EU Funding Disbursement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt is actively negotiating with the European Union to advance the disbursement of an EU support tranche, aiming to shift the release from year-end to mid-year, as disclosed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at a press briefing on Thursday.

The European Union has committed a considerable funding package to Egypt, amounting to 7.4 billion euros (approximately $8.1 billion) for the year 2024.

This package comprises a significant portion of five billion euros in concessional loans, highlighting the EU's financial support towards Egypt's economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Growing Casualties: Impact of Recent Strikes

Lebanon's Growing Casualties: Impact of Recent Strikes

 Lebanon
2
Historic Voter Turnout: Assam and Puducherry Set New Records

Historic Voter Turnout: Assam and Puducherry Set New Records

 India
3
Over 300 people killed in widespread Israeli strikes over Lebanon, health ministry says, reports AP.

Over 300 people killed in widespread Israeli strikes over Lebanon, health mi...

 Global
4
Swift Action: House to Implement Landmark Aviation Safety Reforms

Swift Action: House to Implement Landmark Aviation Safety Reforms

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026