Alberta Independence Surge: Can Separatists Sway the Province?

Alberta separatists are capitalizing on recent political events that could grant Prime Minister Mark Carney a parliamentary majority, energizing their campaign to gain public support for a referendum on independence from Canada.

The movement has seen increased backing following the defection of long-serving Conservative member Marilyn Gladu to the ruling Liberal party. This act has been a significant boost for separatists gathering signatures for a petition to initiate a citizen-led referendum.

High-profile endorsements, including a nod from billionaire Elon Musk, have fueled separatist ambitions. The group's petition drive continues to gain momentum, despite the opposition's assertion that support for independence remains a minority position in Alberta.

(With inputs from agencies.)