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Alberta Independence Surge: Can Separatists Sway the Province?

Separatist efforts in Alberta gain traction following recent political shifts that could secure Prime Minister Mark Carney a parliamentary majority. The defection of a Conservative legislator to the Liberals boosts the independence movement's petition drive. Activists report growing support, as notable figures like Elon Musk endorse the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:25 IST
Alberta Independence Surge: Can Separatists Sway the Province?

Alberta separatists are capitalizing on recent political events that could grant Prime Minister Mark Carney a parliamentary majority, energizing their campaign to gain public support for a referendum on independence from Canada.

The movement has seen increased backing following the defection of long-serving Conservative member Marilyn Gladu to the ruling Liberal party. This act has been a significant boost for separatists gathering signatures for a petition to initiate a citizen-led referendum.

High-profile endorsements, including a nod from billionaire Elon Musk, have fueled separatist ambitions. The group's petition drive continues to gain momentum, despite the opposition's assertion that support for independence remains a minority position in Alberta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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