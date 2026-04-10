Alberta Independence Surge: Can Separatists Sway the Province?
Separatist efforts in Alberta gain traction following recent political shifts that could secure Prime Minister Mark Carney a parliamentary majority. The defection of a Conservative legislator to the Liberals boosts the independence movement's petition drive. Activists report growing support, as notable figures like Elon Musk endorse the cause.
Alberta separatists are capitalizing on recent political events that could grant Prime Minister Mark Carney a parliamentary majority, energizing their campaign to gain public support for a referendum on independence from Canada.
The movement has seen increased backing following the defection of long-serving Conservative member Marilyn Gladu to the ruling Liberal party. This act has been a significant boost for separatists gathering signatures for a petition to initiate a citizen-led referendum.
High-profile endorsements, including a nod from billionaire Elon Musk, have fueled separatist ambitions. The group's petition drive continues to gain momentum, despite the opposition's assertion that support for independence remains a minority position in Alberta.
(With inputs from agencies.)