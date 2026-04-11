Delhi Unveils Bold Electric Vehicle Push with Incentives and Tax Breaks

The Delhi government unveiled an ambitious electric vehicle (EV) policy, aiming to revolutionize urban transit through comprehensive incentives and infrastructural developments by 2030. The draft policy proposes zero registration fees and road tax exemptions on EVs priced up to 30 lakh, allowing Delhiites to embrace cleaner transportation means.

To tackle pollution and foster sustainable transport, the government has earmarked Rs 3,954.25 crore for purchase and scrapping incentives, alongside thorough charging infrastructure. Distinct incentives encourage early EV adoption, with capped perks altering over time. Only EVs will be registered from April 2028, significantly offsetting vehicular emissions, which contribute nearly half to Delhi's pollution.

A well-rounded approach involves stringent policy implementation overseen by dedicated committees. Focused on promoting an EV ecosystem, the policy covers electric auto-rickshaws, e-goods vehicles, and mandates civil projects to be EV-charging-ready. This major step aligns with the constitutional right to life by advocating for cleaner air alongside economic incentives.