Tragic Collision: Youth's Fatal Encounter with Electric Bus

A fatal accident occurred in Beed district on Sunday when a 20-year-old motorcyclist collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) electric bus. The victim, identified as Atharva Mahadev Dhage, died on impact.

The tragic incident took place near Lokhandi Savargaon in Ambajogai tehsil. Dhage, who was en route to Dhanora, collided with the e-bus traveling in the opposite direction. The crash left the motorcycle completely destroyed.

A case regarding the collision has been registered by local authorities, who are currently conducting further investigations to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)