Tensions Rise as US Seizes Iranian Ship Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff

The United States took decisive action by forcibly seizing an Iranian-flagged cargo ship attempting to bypass a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such interception since Iranian ports were blockaded last week.

This event caused uncertainty over US negotiations with Iran in Pakistan, as tensions remain high with a fragile ceasefire nearing its expiration. President Trump's announcement on social media reinforced the standoff, describing the US Navy's role in stopping the ship and hinting at the discovery of its cargo.

The situation complicates diplomatic efforts, with Iranian state media expressing skepticism about the talks actually taking place. As both countries prepare for potential conflict escalation, global energy supplies hang in the balance, particularly due to the critical role of the Strait of Hormuz in international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)