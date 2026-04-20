North Korea's Tactical Missile Tests: A Bold Display

In a significant display of military prowess, North Korea conducted test launches of upgraded short-range ballistic missiles under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, state media KCNA announced on Monday.

The tests, involving five Hwasong-11LA tactical missiles, were intended to evaluate the performance of new warheads, including cluster and fragmentation types. They were directed toward a target 136 km away, illustrating the system’s concentrated suppression capabilities.

These launches, the fourth this month, drew condemnation from South Korea, which urged Pyongyang to halt such actions that violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.