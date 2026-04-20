North Korea's Tactical Missile Tests: A Bold Display

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of five upgraded short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday. These launches were aimed at evaluating new warhead types and showcased North Korea's concentrated strike capabilities. The tests have drawn criticism from South Korea, citing violations of U.N. resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 03:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 03:09 IST
North Korea's Tactical Missile Tests: A Bold Display
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In a significant display of military prowess, North Korea conducted test launches of upgraded short-range ballistic missiles under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, state media KCNA announced on Monday.

The tests, involving five Hwasong-11LA tactical missiles, were intended to evaluate the performance of new warheads, including cluster and fragmentation types. They were directed toward a target 136 km away, illustrating the system’s concentrated suppression capabilities.

These launches, the fourth this month, drew condemnation from South Korea, which urged Pyongyang to halt such actions that violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

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