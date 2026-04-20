Turbulent Times for New Zealand's National Party: Luxon's Leadership in Question

Support for New Zealand's ruling National Party and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has dipped further, according to a newly released poll. The survey, published by 1News Verian, suggests that Luxon's control over the party's leadership is encountering fresh challenges.

The poll portrays a scenario of potential instability for the National Party, with a 4-point drop in their popularity, now standing at 30%. This comes as party members reportedly deliberate over Luxon's future, but without any immediate formal challenge.

Despite the decline in popularity, Luxon affirmed in a Radio New Zealand interview that he retains full backing from the party's MPs, maintaining his prime ministerial position as the country approaches the November 7 general election.

(With inputs from agencies.)