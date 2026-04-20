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Revving Up the Turf: The Unlikely Thrills of British Lawn Mower Racing

The 53rd British Lawn Mower Racing season started with a lively event in West Sussex, offering motorsport fans an entertaining alternative during the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The championship offers thrilling races with speeds up to 60 mph and consists of 11 events running from April to October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 02:44 IST
Revving Up the Turf: The Unlikely Thrills of British Lawn Mower Racing

The cancellation of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix didn't leave motorsport enthusiasts idle, as the 53rd British Lawn Mower racing season got underway in West Sussex. Despite its lack of glitz compared to Formula One, the event promised excitement as ride-on mowers roared across the circuit.

Racing debutant Lee McGelachie expressed his delight at the event, describing it as an affordable and fun motorsport alternative. Competitors modify their mowers for speed, and while these 'machines' can't mow a lawn, they can reach speeds of 60 mph.

This unique championship, conceived in a pub in 1973 by Jim Gavin and friends, has evolved into an 11-event competition, spanning from April to October. Enthusiasts are drawn to its blend of simplicity and challenge, with winners from the latest Ardingly race ready to tackle the next event in Dunsfold, Surrey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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