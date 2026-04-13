AfDB Approves $200 Million Loan to Support Nigeria’s Digital Backbone Project

In a landmark move poised to reshape Nigeria’s digital landscape, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a $200 million loan to support one of Africa’s most ambitious digital infrastructure programmes. The funding will help drive the Digital Value Chain Infrastructure for Boosting Employment (D-VIBE) Project—also known as Project BRIDGE—an expansive initiative designed to deliver nationwide broadband connectivity, boost digital skills, and unlock large-scale employment opportunities.

With total project financing estimated at $2 billion, D-VIBE represents a coordinated global development effort, combining sovereign financing, private investment, and multilateral support to address one of Nigeria’s most pressing structural challenges: limited digital infrastructure.

Building the Backbone of Africa’s Largest Digital Market

Nigeria, home to over 220 million people and Africa’s largest economy, has seen its digital sector emerge as a major driver of growth—contributing significantly to GDP in recent years. However, the country continues to face deep connectivity gaps, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

The D-VIBE project aims to close this gap by tripling Nigeria’s fibre-optic backbone from approximately 30,000 kilometres to 120,000 kilometres, creating one of the most extensive open-access fibre networks on the continent.

The initiative will:

Connect all 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to high-speed broadband

Link schools, hospitals, agro-industrial hubs, and commercial centers

Extend connectivity to remote and rural communities

Establish cross-border digital corridors with Benin, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad

This nationwide expansion is expected to dramatically improve internet speed, reliability, and affordability—key factors in enabling digital transformation across sectors.

A Bold Public-Private Partnership Model

D-VIBE is structured as a public-private partnership (PPP) through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), reflecting a growing trend toward blended financing models in infrastructure development.

Under the structure:

Public ownership will range between 25% and 49%

Private sector participation will account for 51% to 75%

This model is specifically designed to overcome persistent bottlenecks such as high Right-of-Way costs, infrastructure financing gaps, and operational inefficiencies. By leveraging private capital and expertise, the project aims to accelerate rollout timelines while ensuring long-term sustainability.

A Global Financing Coalition

The AfDB’s $200 million contribution forms part of a broader $800 million sovereign financing package, underscoring strong international confidence in the project.

Key financing partners include:

World Bank : $500 million

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) : $100 million

European Union : €22 million grant

Multilateral Cooperation Center for Development Finance (MCDF) : $2.6 million project preparation grant

Private sector investors: At least $1.2 billion

This collaborative financing structure highlights the increasing role of multilateral partnerships in delivering large-scale infrastructure in emerging markets.

Unlocking Jobs and Economic Opportunity

Beyond infrastructure, D-VIBE is fundamentally an economic transformation project. It is expected to generate up to 2.8 million jobs across its lifecycle—spanning construction, digital services, platform economies, and tech-enabled industries.

The initiative also aims to:

Increase national broadband penetration from 45% to 70% by 2030

Expand access to affordable digital devices

Deliver large-scale digital skills training , particularly for youth

Support innovation ecosystems and startups

Enable digital platforms in sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and commerce

Speaking on the project’s significance, Abdul Kamara, Director General of the African Development Bank Group’s Nigeria Office, emphasized its transformative potential:

“Nigeria has the talent, the market, and the ambition; what it has lacked is the backbone infrastructure to connect that potential to opportunity. D-VIBE changes that. From the north to the south, from farms to factories to classrooms, this investment will make high-speed connectivity a reality for every Nigerian community and give young people the tools to build their futures digitally.”

Tackling Structural Barriers to Digital Inclusion

D-VIBE goes beyond physical infrastructure by addressing demand-side barriers that have historically limited digital adoption.

Key components include:

Digital literacy and skills development programmes

Policies to enhance market competition and affordability

Strengthening cybersecurity frameworks

Promoting resilient infrastructure, including the use of hybrid and renewable energy sources

These measures aim to ensure that connectivity translates into real economic participation, particularly for low-income and marginalized populations.

Strategic Alignment with National and Continental Goals

The project is closely aligned with Nigeria’s long-term development vision, including:

Nigeria Vision 2050

National Development Plan

Renewed Hope Development Plan (2026–2030)

It also supports broader regional and institutional frameworks such as:

African Union Agenda 2063

African Development Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy (2024–2033)

A Defining Moment for Africa’s Digital Future

As Africa accelerates toward a digital economy, investments like D-VIBE are increasingly seen as foundational. By building robust digital infrastructure and empowering citizens with skills and access, Nigeria is positioning itself not only as a regional leader but as a global player in the digital age.

If successfully implemented, the project could serve as a blueprint for other African nations seeking to bridge the digital divide and harness technology for inclusive growth.